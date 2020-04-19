Manipur’s second COVID-19 patient tests negative

Manipur’s second COVID-19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test for coronavirus on Saturday.

As per reports the director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said that the 65-year-old patient, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test. In the earlier two tests he had tested positive.

The second COVID-19 patient was admitted in RIMS Hospital on March 31.

The COVID-19 Common Control Room (CCCR) of Manipur government in a press release said the patient will be discharged if the next test result is negative.

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh took to Twitter to inform the good news.

Good news : the second #COVID19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Imphal has reported negative of Novel Corona Virus disease.

Now Manipur has zero positive case of COVID-19 as on date as the two cases of Manipur have been reported negative. pic.twitter.com/JrOZgvzS3w — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

So far Manipur has two COVID-19 cases and the first patient has been discharged from the hospital as she had recovered from coronavirus.