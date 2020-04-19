Manipur’s second COVID-19 patient tests negative

Manipur’s second COVID-19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test for coronavirus on Saturday.

As per reports the director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh said that the 65-year-old patient, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test. In the earlier two tests he had tested positive.

The second COVID-19 patient was admitted in RIMS Hospital on March 31.

The COVID-19 Common Control Room (CCCR) of Manipur government in a press release said the patient will be discharged if the next test result is negative.

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh took to Twitter to inform the good news.

So far Manipur has two COVID-19 cases and the first patient has been discharged from the hospital as she had recovered from coronavirus.

