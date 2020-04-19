Mizoram gets medical consignment

NET Web Desk
In the fight against COVID-19 the Mizoram government today received 9 Boxes of Medical Consignment at Lengpui Airport this morning. The consignment was sent by ICMR-NIMR, which was flown into the state by the Indian Air Force Dornier HM 693.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga thanking the Indian Force said, “Mizoram with all it’s limited resources will never back down to this Covid-19 pandemic threat!”
