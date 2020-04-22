Assam CM interacts with over 3500 gaonburas & sardars of tea gardens through audio conference

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with over 3500 gaonburas and sardars of tea gardens through audio conference today. He urged them to play active role in generating awareness among people on the importance of maintaining the norm of social distancing in their respective areas to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister appreciated them for their cooperation in making the nationwide lockdown successful in the State.

He also asked them to extend support and keep watch on smooth distribution of essential commodities supplied by the Assam government. Mr Sonowal also informed that the Assam government has relaxed lockdown conditions for taking up farm activities as per guideline of the Centre.