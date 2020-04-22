Assam CM urges to offer Ramadan Namaz at home

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged the people from the Muslim community to offer Ramadan prayers at home, in the wake of COVID19 lockdown adhering to social distancing norms.

Ramadan considered as one of the most important months for the Muslim community, is about to begin on April 24. As the holy month is observed with fasting and congregational prayers at the mosque, the CM urged the people to offer Namaz during the Ramadan month at their homes.

The Minister further informed that adequate measures have been taken to ensure the supply of fruits during the month of Ramadan.

Taking heed of the anomalies on the distribution of essential commodities meant for poor families, Sonowal said all DCs were directed to take prompt action against all unscrupulous elements and ensure exemplary punishment for them.

Moreover, the food & civil supply department has been directed to keep a close watch on the distribution of food items.

Earlier, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asked the state waqf boards officials to create awareness among the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals inside their houses.

Naqvi appealed to the people to follow the guidelines of lockdown and social distancing and perform all religious rituals of Ramadan staying inside their home. “We should also pray that India and the entire world get rid of Corona pandemic,” said Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the Assam Wakf Board has urged the Muslim community not to organize social prayer and Iftar during the Ramadan month