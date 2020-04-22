Kamrup Metro allows opening of book stalls

NET News Desk

The Kamrup Metro District Administration has decided to open book shops for the convenience of the students. The shops will be operating between 10-00 AM to 5-00 PM. These shops were closed since in view of the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The order was given in pursuant to the notification issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

However, as per directives, the stalls which deal with curriculum books for students only are allowed to operate from today with the following conditions:

1. They will deal with curriculum books for students only.

2. Primarily they will arrange for home delivery of books.

3. In case of nearby guardians who want to collect books from the book shops/stalls without using vehicles, they may collect books from the book shops.

4. No passes will be issued to any Individual/parents for the collection of books from the Book Shops/Stalls.

5. Wearing of masks by the employees, sanitization facility and social distancing at Book Stalls are a must.

6. Book Shops/Stalls are allowed to open in between 10-00 AM-5-00 PM.

7. For the movement of their employees and vehicles, the proprietors of the Book Shops will issue identity cards to them. No separate permission from the District Administration will be required.