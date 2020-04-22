Manipur has no COVID-19 active case: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said the state now has no COVID-19 active case as the second coronavirus patient was discharged from hospital after he tested negative for the deadly virus.

The chief minister said though “we have no COVID-19 active case in the state now but people should keep vigil all the time.”

“We should keep vigil all the time and understand it is a long battle against the deadly disease,” he said while speaking during COVID-19 distribution kits to the chief medical officers of different districts at the secretariat here.

The chief minister also stressed on extra vigil along Indo-Myanmar border areas and directed DGP LM Khaute to reinforce police checkpoints at various areas particularly those at Churachandpur district as it is vulnerable.

He said: “there will be no excuse to anyone providing sub-standard medical items to paramedics and medical staffs and the front line warriors as it is a question of human life and if one gets affected, others will get affected as well.”

Manipur had two confirmed COVID-19 case but both the patients, a 23-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The 65-year-old man was discharged from RIMS here on Tuesday after he tested negative for COVID-19 in consecutive tests.