One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya

A 42-year-old woman, who is a family friend of the first COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the number of active cases to 11 in the State, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

With the fresh case reported from the State capital, the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded virus in the state now stands at 12, he said.

“One of the family friend of the positive patient has also tested positive. The person is already in quarantine centre. The total number is 12. One deceased and other 11 are stable,” the Chief Minister tweeted late on Monday night.

The new case is linked to the State’s first COVID-19 patient, a doctor who died on April 15, an official said.

The State government has declared the entire East Khasi Hills district including the State capital as a “red zone“.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said there will be “no relaxation” in the red zone during the lockdown in view of the positive cases being reported from the district.

Meanwhile, the government has received applications from 10,287 citizens of Meghalaya, who are now stranded in other states due to the lockdown to avail one-time financial assistance of ₹3,000.

“We will be examining all the applications before we release the financial assistance to all those who are stranded outside the state. It is an initiative to demonstrate that we stand united with them at this time of crisis,” he said.