Three Mizos & staff of Mizoram house test positive for COVID- 19 in Mumbai

Mizoram Health minister Dr RLalthangliana on Tuesday said that three more people from Mizoram and a staff of Mizoram house in Mumbai have testedpositive for COVID-19.

He said that the newly infected persons included twocancer patients, an attendant and a non-tribal, who is asweeper in Mizoram house in Mumbai.

With these, at least eight people from Mizoram, including a staff of Mizoram house in Mumbai, have testedpositive for novel coronavirus so far, the minister said.

He said 17 samples were re-tested and four of themwere found to be positive for the deadly virus on Tuesday.

According to the Health minister, two of the newlyinfected persons were admitted at a COVID-19 dedicatedhospital- Seven Hills Hospital while two others were quarantined at a designated quarantine facility in Mumbai.

He said that the eight Mizoram House COVID-19 patientsin Mumbai are out of danger and they will be given bestmedical care available in the country.

On April 13, a 22-year-old woman from Aizawl, was found infected with the virus in Mumbai.

She had arrived in Mumbai in February and was stayingin the Mizoram house.

She was initially undergoing treatment for cancer at TATA memorial hospital and has been shifted to St Georgehospital for COVID-19 treatment.

On Saturday, three people, including two cancerpatients, had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Mizoram has reported only one case for COVID-19 so far.