E-passes to be implemented for inter-district movement in Assam for three days

NET Web Desk

In an effort to provide ease to the people of Assam stranded in different parts of the state, the Assam state government decided to allow inter-district movement of people for 3 days starting from April 25 to April 27, as per the MHA guidelines. The commuters will be provided with e-passes by the district administration for which, the applicants have to provide authentic information and documents to the authorities concerned.

The Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said, “Inter-district movement has been allowed for three days subject to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines from April 25 to April 27 so that people stranded in different parts of the state can commute back to their native places.”

Sarma said that patients, office-goers or people struck at different districts will be issued passes by district administration.

According to reports, patients will be allowed to visit government hospitals for treatment, but they will also have to apply for e-passes. For the people without any vehicles or means of transport, the state government will arrange few buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). The buses will ply on designated routes and such people will have to call #104. Apart from it, migrant workers will also be allowed to commute within the three-day period as per MHA guidelines.

Moreover, people who have their own vehicles stuck in different districts due to the lockdown, they can apply for an e-pass with the respective district Deputy Commissioners.

Accordingly, in an order, issued on Wednesday by the additional deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metro district, the e-passes will be made available for three days, from April 25 to April 27, and people who want to apply for inter-district travel passes for movement in the Kamrup Metro district, can contact the district administration at three WhatsApp numbers- 86381 12297, 7002546684, 6901462595.

However, the applicants will have to submit their details at the WhatApp numbers on or before 5 pm on April 24, 2020, the order said.

The order further read, “The applicant should upload all authentic information & documents via WhatsApp to the designated numbers and after examination, the reply will be reverted back for applying through the following website for issue of the e-pass.”

The website for applying E-pass are: kamrupmetro.assam.gov.in and kamrupmetro.in

The minister further took to Twitter to inform an alternative way for those who are unable to get any assistance due to the overwhelming response of people at 104. One can fill up the form here- https://t.co/pcls6ofDhD?amp=1 and avail the services provided by the state government.