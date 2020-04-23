Governor, CM extends greetings on Khongjom Day in Manipur

NET News Desk

On the occasion of the Khongjom Day which is celebrated every year on April 23, the Governor and the Chief Minister extended their greetings to the people of Manipur. This day is celebrated by the Government of Manipur to pay tribute to the war heroes of Anglo-Manipur War 1891 who had sacrificed their lives fighting against the British to protect freedom of Manipur,

Remembering the forefathers who have sacrificed their lives to fight the British, Governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla conveyed her best wishes to the people of Manipur.

In her message, the Governor said Khongjom day is observed in Manipur on April 23 every year to pay homage to “our forefathers” who died for the freedom of their motherland.

“While paying homage to the valiant heroes who fell at the battle of Khongjom and other fronts in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891, we must renew our vows to preserve and defend the sovereignty of our country and prepare to face any challenge that might come our way,” said the Governor.

The Governor further added, “Let us forget any differences and re-dedicate ourselves to the task of nation building. Let us strive for bringing understanding, peace and harmony amongst ourselves so that every citizen is free from wants.”

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh while upholding the significance of the prominent day extended his greeting to the people of Manipur.

The historic battle of Khongjom witnessed the deep patriotism of Paona Brajabashi and other brave heroes of Manipur who fought against the British forces.

“On this solemn occasion, while paying humble tributes to the brave sons of the land, let us pledge ourselves to be equally brave and resurgent in facing the challenges posed by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic raging mercilessly across the world. Through unity and cooperation, we can defeat the disease and rise again,” said Singh.