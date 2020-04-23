Meghalaya Police appoints nodal officer in all districts

Meghalaya police on Wednesday appointed nodal police officers in all the 11 districts in the state to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals and to redress their issues, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police H Toi has been designated as the COVID-19 nodal officer at the state level and will be assisted by two SP level officers HG Lyngdoh and Vivek Syiem, police spokesperson Gabriel Iangrai said.

The appointment of the nodal officers was made following the Ordinance of the Central government to end violence against the frontline workers by amending the 1897 legislation on Epidemic Diseases Act.