Nagaland government relaxes norms for agriculture and farming sector

NET Web Desk

To ensure that the farmers and rural industries do not suffer the Government of Nagaland has issued a slew of exemptions and relaxation for agriculture and allied sectors in view of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an official order issued by the Chief Secretary, Government of Nagaland certain exemptions have been made under the directive of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Nagaland Government has permitted the following activities with immediate effect.

Food processing industries in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. Industries operating in rural areas, including stone crushers, saw-mills, brick kilns in rural areas i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities. Collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP) I Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas. Bamboo, Coconut, Areca nut, Cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing. Construction activities in rural areas, to include, water supply and sanitation; laying/erection of power transmission lines and laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities. Functioning of Research Establishments dealing with agriculture and horticulture activities. Inter and intra State movement of planting materials and honeybee colonies, honey and other bee hive products. Shops of educational books for students. Shops of electric fans. Recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection. Functioning of food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants. Flour mills, dal mills etc. located in urban areas.

However, as specified in the lockdown measures, National COVID-19 Directives and Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing for offices, workshops, factories, establishments and farms must be ensured.