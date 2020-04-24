969 units of blood donated in Mizoram during lockdown

Mizoram now has sufficient stock of blood bags to meet urgent requirements after 969 units of blood were donated during the ongoing lockdown, an official said on Friday.

There was a bit of crisis during the initial stage of the lockdown but the situation is normal now, the official said.

Following an appeal by the state government, several organisations and church bodies came forward to donate blood and it was collected strictly maintaining the social distancing norms, he said.

Of the 30,499 units of blood collected in the state during 2019-20, the official said, 27,727 units were donated voluntarily.

State Blood Transfusion Council held a meeting on Friday and decided to spread awareness on the need for donating blood.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Friday distributed 200 sets of sewing machines to tailors in his Aizawl East-II constituency so that more face masks can be manufactured.

Royte said the demand for face masks increased after the Centre made it mandatory to wear face masks in public and workplaces during the lockdown.