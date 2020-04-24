The BJP led Arunachal Pradesh Government, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu presented a deficit budget of Rs 731.40 crore for the financial year 2020-21. In a bid to satisfy the people of the state, the budget presented was more about calculation, balance and commitment. This was the first full budget of the BJP led Arunachal Pradesh government, which came to power again in 2019. However, chief minister Khandu had a difficult task ahead- to fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the people of the state, cutting across all segments. Northeast Today reports

An important step taken in the budget session was the initiative to ensure that the assembly goes paperless. This was after the implementation of e-Vidhan, a project introduced under the centre’s Digital India programme to take the state assembly another step towards being environment friendly.

The Deputy Chief Minister of the state Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio has presented a Rs 731.40 crore deficit budget for the financial year 2020-21. Thebudgetfocused on all sections of the society and the key developmental areas in the state. Following the budget presentation the finance minister said, “We have tried to prioritize our expenditure, keeping in view of our future vision.”

Khandu, who is running the state as the chief minister for the second consecutive term, had a very important task to balance the budget for the next financial year’s spending.

The State Assembly on March 5, passed the Rs 731.40 crore deficit Budget by voice vote following a marathon discussion.

Post the presentation of the budget, in his reply to the discussion on the debates on the budget, the chief minister said that the government tried to prepare a realistic budget, and also added that the state has been unable to get external aided project from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

The chief minister, however, also pointed out during the course of his reply that the Government of India needs to help the state with alternative projects.

The government in its budget has allocated more resources to beneficiary-oriented schemes, and in his speech the finance minister said that this has been done as it would touch the everyday lives of people living in remote and rural areas, to boost their economic condition by promoting various livelihood activities.

One of the most important point about the Arunachal Pradesh government related to budget, has been the preparation ofaseparatechild’s budget-which has been designed to ensure finances of early childhood care and education, primary and secondary education, child health and nutrition schemes, child care and protection and juvenile justice targeting children of different vulnerable communities.

Explaining this unique and highly progressive initiative of the government, the finance minister said that, the budget focuses on child specific expenditure, including programmes or interventions that are 100 percent child related and that exclusively targets children in the age group of 0-18 years.

“It represents an important policy analysis tool that can help us take stock of our development investments on children and identify glaring gaps in resource investment,” the finance minister said.

The finance minister also said in his speech that the government has set three goals for development of agriculture and allied sectors – intensive agriculture for achieving high growth by raising productivity; horizontal and vertical expansion of cropping system by focusing on small & marginal farmers and women besides sustainability of agriculture with crop diversification including livestock and fishery development.

“A provision of Rs 30 crore has been kept for doubling farmer’s income by 2022 besides focusing on the key cash crops and support cluster base intensive agriculture and horticulture activities. Moreover, the Chief Minister Krishi Puraskar Yojana has been planned to promote progressive farmers in the state so that they act as a role model to other farmers.

In the health sector, Mein said, the government had set a goal to attain the highest possible level of health and well being for the people through a preventive and promotive health care orientation in all development policies and universal access to good quality health services without anyone having to face financial hardship as a consequence.

The budget has shown that the state government is taking the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) very seriously as it is focusing on all the 17 Goals, and the government in its budget has promised to efficiently use the available resources so that the performances of the State improve in achieving the targets set under each of the SDG are achieved.

The government in the budget estimates of 2020-21, is projecting revenue receipts of Rs 20,594.59 crore and capital receipts of Rs 1,385.71 crore, making total receipts of Rs 21,980.30 crore as against the total receipts of Rs 18,726.24 crore in the revised estimates of 2019-20.

The finance minister further added that in the Budget estimates, the government is projecting revenue expenditure of Rs 14,213.90 crore as against the revised estimates of Rs 12,972.21 crore in 2019-20 and projecting capital expenditure, including loan components of Rs 7,666.48 crore for the year 2020-21 as against the revised estimates of Rs 4,945.39 crore in 2019-20.