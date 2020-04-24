Distribution of Ration and Essential Commodities by Assam Rifles in Mizoram

NET News Desk

Amid strict implementation of nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Assam Rifles Serchhip battalion in the state of Mizoram distributed essential kit including ration to the locals today.

Following the distribution, the troops interacted and assisted the members of Village Level Task Force (VLTF), Young Mizo Association (YMA) and Village Council (VC) ensuring support in the strict implementation of lockdown to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Assam Rifles has been proactively working across this region to spread awareness and sensitize locals about COVID-19 pandemic and help the needy and poor in collaboration with the local authorities.

Moreover, theVLTF members have appreciated the help and support by Assam Rifles and believe that this will augment their capacity to fight against this deadly virus.