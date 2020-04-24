Donations pour in to battle Covid-19 pandemic

NET News Desk

Pasighat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PCCI) represented by its President Kojum Koyu, Secretary Group Captain (VM Rtd) M. Panging Pao and member DD Industries, Matsam Jamoh gave a donation of worth Rs. 1,00,000/- (One Lakh) to the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh on Thursday (April-23) towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Official source informed that Mirku Dolung Kebang donated Rs. 57,100/-, Siang Model School given Rs. 10,000/-, Central Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang contributed Rs. 50,000/- the DC’s relief fund while the teachers of Daying Ering Memorial UPS, Pasighat handed over five hundred masks to the ADC (Hq) Tatdo Borang, joining the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile DTO (MV) M. Loyi informed that district administration realized a fine of Rs. 11, 250/- on the first day for not maintaining social distancing, spitting in public places and roaming without masks. Police checked many vehicles during last few days and challaned about 17,000/- till date for traffic rule violation and not maintaining lockdown guidelines framed by the government.

DC Dr. Singh appreciated and acknowledged the generosity of all contributors. “Let’s fight the coronavirus together and make a difference not only by maintaining social distancing but also caring for the less privileged,” stated the DC. She informed that industries would be allowed to run in stages and administration would allow to start operations with internal workers only by maintaining social distancing and other protocols laid down measures.