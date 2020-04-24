How it feels like to have Covid-19! AI analysis on 350+ Covid-19 survivors

Authored By –

Ankur Phutela is an AI consulant, currently associated with Axtria, a Data Analytics Company Headquartered at New Jersey.

Shivanuj Shrivastava is a Big Data Cloud Architect, currently associated with Axtria.

Corona virus has now become the biggest enemy of human race as it is spreading rapidly and has already taken number of lives and forced billons of people across world in lockdown state for indefinite period. The need of the hour is to know its real symptoms and spread its awareness. It will help in reducing prevailing chaos and curbing disease. We analyzed 373 Covid-19 patients who strongly fought this lethal viral to get triumph over it and shared their journey at various news media channels, newspapers, YouTube, Forums and social media sites such as Face book, Twitter. These survivors belonged to various parts of world such as US, Italy, Spain, Germany,

India and they shared their experience in English, Spanish, Italian and German. We used Artificial Intelligence to do this analysis and found that few of reported symptoms are not in list of known symptoms of Covid-19. Here’s our analysis reveals –

1 out of 4 Corona virus patients reported stomach related issues majorly nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

Few patients even reported “loss of appetite”. If one experience above mentioned stomach issues and not having Covid-19 known symptoms, then there is no need to panic as Covid-19 Patients reported that they got these stomach symptoms along with cough, fever, and breathing difficulty.

Around 10 percent patients lost sense of Smell and Taste after getting infected from Corona virus.

Though, this symptom is not common among Covid-19 Patients but it is distinctive in nature as losing sense of Taste and Smell is not symptom of Common Cold or Fever or Flu, so in case one experiences this symptom along with known Covid-19 symptoms, then chances of getting infected from Covid-19 is very high.

Around one third of Corona virus Patients reported severe fatigue along with breathing issues. Patients reported “feeling exhausted”, “groggy”, “lacking energy”, “immobilized”, “trouble walking” “debilitated”, “drenched” and “feeling very weak”. In few cases, Patients felt so much fatigue that they fainted or lost consciousness.

Known list of Covid-19 Symptoms – High Fever along with coughing and breathing difficulty were reported as most common symptoms by patients.

Around 20 percent Covid-19 patients reported sore throat or tickling in throat whereas this symptom was more commonly reported (30%) in 60+ age patients.

Large number of Corona virus Patients reported Shivering along with High Fever. Patient reported “felt freezing”, “body shaking”, “trembling”.

Around 15 percent patients reported chest pain or tightness in chest whereas these symptoms were more common (26%) in patients of 20-40 age group. Here are actual words of patients – “chest felt tight”, “chest felt constricted”, “chest congestion”.

Around half number of Corona virus patients reported severe body ache or headache and few Covid-19 patients reported Sinus problems. Sinus problem is usually reported in normal viral or cold and it congests the nasal passage and causes pressure near nose areas.

In this challenging time of global pandemic where there is already so much panic, the purpose of this article is not to fuel this panic but to enhance the awareness of symptoms reported by real Covid-19 Patients. While the most common symptoms are known ones which are High Fever along with coughing and breathing difficulty but if someone experience these symptoms along with nausea or diarrhea or lost taste and smell senses or chest tightness or severe exertion, then it can help in distinguishing Corona virus from Common Cold or Flu or Fever. In case of symptoms, we recommend not to panic and do self-quarantine and assess your symptoms by using Government recommended mobile app – ‘Arogya Setu’ and follow all Government guidelines.