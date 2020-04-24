Tripura becomes coronavirus-free state after 2nd case tests negative: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative.

“UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has beenfound NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State hasbecome Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Socialdistancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home StaySafe,” the chief minister tweeted.

Tripura’s first COVID-19 patient, a woman from Udaipurtown in Gomati district, who returned from Guwahati rightbefore lockdown, had tested positive for the coronavirusinfection on April 6.

She recovered and was released from isolation on April16. She was later shifted to a quarantine centre at Gomatidistrict, approximately 50 km from here.

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan had also testedpositive for COVID-19 at Damcherra in North Tripura on April16. He was later admitted at GB Pant Hospital here, where hetested negative for the virus on Thursday.

State Education Minister and Cabinet Spokesperson,Ratan Lal Nath told a press conference that the patient wouldundergo another test and he will be released if the reportturns out to be negative.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects undersurveillance and 227 others have been placed under homequarantine.