Two DNLA cadres killed in an encounter in Karbi Anglong

NET Web Desk

Two cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) were killed in an encounter on Friday at Karbi Anglong in Assam.

On the basis of specific information, a joint operation was launched by the police and the Army at Dugudisa Reserve forest in Dhansiri area where the militants exchanged fire with the security forces.

After an exchange of fire with the security forces, the militants were killed.

As per reports, District Superintendent of Police Debajit Deori said based on specific information joint team of police and Army launched an operation at Dugudisa Reserve forest in Dhansiri area where the militants exchanged fire with the security forces.

An M16 and an AK 47 rifle were recovered from the encounter site, the SP added.

Our war on terror continues, as we fight #COVID19. Acting on an input, @karbianglongpol & @adgpi launched an Op, in which 2 senior DNLA cadres were neutralised in Dhansiri area after they fired on the forces. Sophisticated arms & ammunition were recovered from their possession. pic.twitter.com/NwJpJOmQFQ — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 24, 2020

“After an exchange of fire this morning between terrorists belonging to DNLA and a joint team of Assam Police and Indian Army in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, two DNLA terrorists have been declared dead and one AK Series Rifle, one M-16 Rifle and ammunition have been recovered,” tweeted Assam ADGP (Law and order) G P Singh.