268 houses damaged in rain and hailstorm in Mizoram

At least 268 houses have been damaged by rain accompanied by hailstorm which hit Hliappui village in east Mizoram’s Saitual district, an official said on Friday.

The official said that heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm hit the village on Thursday late afternoon.

At least 189 dwelling houses have been completely damaged and 79 others partially damaged, he said.

He said that one person received injuries and one cow and two poultry were killed in the incident.

Hliappui village is in the newly created Saitual district and is located about 35 km from the district headquarter town of Saitual and 142 km from the state capital. It falls under Lengteng assembly constituency.

The district administration and the local MLA L Lalthangmawia provided financial assistance, tarpaulins and bundles of tin roofs to the villagers.

The official said the village has also received financial assistance to the tune of Rs 2 lakh from public contribution and other relief from various sources.

Residents of the village and about 450 volunteers from more than 14 neighbouring villages gathered for community service to repair the damaged houses on Friday, official sources said.

Earlier on April 19, nearly 200 houses were damaged in several villages across the state when heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind hit the hilly north-eastern state.