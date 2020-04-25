Nearly 34,000 people arrested in West Bengal for violating lockdown norms: Chief Secretary

Nearly 34,000 people have been arrested in West Bengal for violating the lockdown norms,chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Friday.

In West Bengal, 33,997 people have been arrested under various provisions of the law for violating the lockdown, he said.

“We have taken various measures so that lockdown is implemented properly throughout the state. Till today, we havearrested 33,997 people … These indicate there is a strong surveillance so that lockdown is honoured and maintained,”Sinha said.

Meanwhile, in the city, Kolkata Police till 8.30 PM of Friday arrested 859 people for defying lockdown, not wearing face masks and also for spitting in the open, a police officer said.

“At least 682 were arrested for violating lockdown norms while 153 for not using face mask and 24 for spitting inthe open. During the period 14 vehicles were also seized,” the officer added.