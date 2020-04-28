WOMAN with a Difference

Sayantani Deb

DREAM is not what you see in sleep, DREAM is something which doesn’t let you sleep”- This beautiful quote of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is apt for Assam’s Jumi Deka Choudhury, proprietor of Rumi Jumi Enterprise who not only dreamt big but also had the courage to tranform it into a reality.

The time when a woman pursuing a career in electronics and printing was a distant reality, Jumi, through her dedication and hardwork, was able to put her mark in the male-dominated industry.

Born and brought up in Morigaon, Assam, Jumi always had a keen interest towards marketing and business, “From the tender age of 8, I used to regularly go to the market for purchasing household stuff and used to get fascinated by the dealings,” says Jumi.

Further sharing her story, Jumi added, “It was in class 8, after I shifted to Guwahati, when my father who was an assistant agronomist at Hindustan Fertiliser Co- operation decided to quit his job and start his own business.” Completing class 10 from Ganesh Mandir High School and 12 from B.Borooah College, alongside managing father’s business her life was going smooth and well, until, the major turn came with the fall in father’s business. Facing a tremendous financial crisis, she and her elder sister Rumi, decided to start the business. “In 1995, we opened an electronic typing centre: Rumi- Jumi Enterprise in Six-Mile area of Guwahati. I was 18, a B.Com 1st year student when our venture was launched,” she mentioned.

However, destiny had some other plans. Within one year of opening the centre, her elder sister Rumi left for heavenly abode.

“The agony of passing away of Rumi could not demeen my spirit, rather it made me stronger and more confident to take forward my elder sister’s legacy, stated Jumi, adding, “A year later, i.e in 1997, I took a private finance loan, purchased a computer and started a computer centre. In 1999, I took PMRY loan from Canara Bank and expanded my venture by opening a computer training centre.”

Juggling between study and work, while studying M.Com from Gauhati Commerce College, Jumi took a giant step in her career. After taking a loan from NSIC, she opened her own printing press.

“Even though opening a press by a woman raised eyebrows, I was determined. I did not pay heed and continued to work on my goals. In 2007, for better printing quality and customer satisfaction, I further developed the press and in 2015 modernised it with new machinery and started the digital press,” shared Jumi.

Juni got married to Mukut Choudhury- an civil engineer by profession who was then working with Delhi Metro.

Newlywed Jumi had to shift to Delhi with her husband. But after staying for 18 days she returned to Guwahati to look after her first baby; Rumi Jumi enterprise.

Post that, her husband had to travel Africa, Oman, Kuwait and other parts of the world, who is also now working as a Construction Manager at a prestigious organisation ‘ROBT STONE’ at Abu Dhabi. She however chose to stay back in her home town and look after Rumi Jumi. She never depended on her husband’s income and she worked hard and always made her own path.

Feathers in Hat

Because of her utmost dedication, sincerity and hard work, Jumi was recently awarded with Anni Nirmali Kakati Vocational Award for “Selfless Service to the Community” by Rotary Club. Besides, in the year 2014, she was awarded with the Young Women Entrepreneur Award, Eastern Zone. The award was organised by All India Federation of Master Printer (All India Printing Association).

Projects Handled

Making it to one of the leading press in Giwahati, till date Rumi Jumi Entreprise has handled thousands of projects. Few clients include NABARD, ICAR, RBI, various State Government Departments, Veterinary College etc.

Currently, Rumi Jumi Enterprise has a total of 15 salaried and a huge number of contractual employees. From a turnover of Rs, 50,000 it has now almost a total of Rs 1 crore.