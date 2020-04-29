Sisir

What to eat or not eat! That is the question hovering around everyone’s mind diring the outbreak of this deadly coronavirus.

One microscopic organism has brought the world to a standstill and the prime suspects for the same are the unhealthy food habits in a small region of a particular country.

As of now there is no established treatment for this disease so treatments are given according to the symptoms. But since it’s a virus, the best possible way is to maintain cleanliness and strengthen your immunity.

This writeup is about how you can naturally boost your immune system by adopting some simple food habits and protect yourself and your friends and family from this pandemic situation.

Water : Staying hydrated is the first step of staying healthy. Be it CoronaVirus or any other virus, or any other health condition, drinking a lot of water is necessary to keep the immune system functioning at the full capacity. Drinking 4-5 litres of water per day is needed to keep the body clean by helping in proper excretion and hydrated. Make sure that you drink that much amount of water.

Indian Gooseberry and Grapes : Amla or Indian Gooseberry is one of the best sources of vitamin C and minerals which is essential for the human immune system and so are grapes. Both of them being seasonal fruits, must be consumed at this time.

Citrus Fruits : Primarily because of their high Vitamin C, fruits of the citrus family have long been considered as perfect immune boosters by traditional as well as scientific way of medicine. Vitamin C gives the human body the power to fight any form of infection, be it viral, bacterial, or any other source. Examples are oranges, lemons, pomella etc.

Green Leafy Vegetables : Rich in minerals and vitamins, green vegetables are essential parts of the human diet. These minerals and vitamins are necessary for the proper functioning of the human body. Spinach, coriander, mustard, ferns, cabbages. etc are must for a healthy meal.

Fruits : Fresh seasonal fruits like apples, beets, cucumbers, jackfruits, kiwis, mangoes, guava, strawberries, etc. are rich in minerals and antioxidants which are very essential for the human body. They are also rich in fibres which helps in cleaning up the human body. Wild berries are considered superfood because of its low sugar and high minerals and vitamins.

Iron rich food : Iron is essential fo r the hemoglobin content in the human blood thus making it another important content of food. Iron rich fruits like apples, bananas etc and vegetables like banana flowers, drumstick etc are necessary part of the healthy diet.

Fresh juice : Fresh fruit and vegetable juices not only keep you hydrated and also refill essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed by man. It also has a very less amount of sugar compared to any packaged drink or aerated drink thus making them way healthier than the rest of the drinks.

Proper cooking : Any kind of non vegetarian item, be it fish, eggs or any variety of meat, should be properly cooked before consumption. Uncooked or semi cooked meat or fish can be a carrier of many types of infections, hence it should be avoided even in normal conditions.

Expert Opinion

“Viral infection are self limiting. So, we need to eat well, sleep well and keep ourselves hydrated . Immunity plays an important role in fighting viral infections. Hence, high protein diets, vitamin C, vitamin B Complex are highly recommended. Lots of fluids to be taken. Loss of sleep is detrimental. So, people should eat well, stay well, sanitise themselves, wash the peripheral and exposed parts of the body frequently and should follow social distancing.”

-Dr. Apurba Chanda Medical Officer

(The author is a food expert & Social Media Influencor)