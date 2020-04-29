Food relief and community oriented psycho-social drive was carried out in Kamrup

NET News Desk

As a part of the ongoing collaborative programme ‘Support during Pandemics’ (SDP) of the

Airports Authority of India, NER and UNDP- an emergency food relief and community oriented psycho-social drive was carried out in Rani Development Block, Kamrup District on

28 April 2020.

The relief drive extended help to around 330 households belonging to Pub

Rajapara, Paschim Rajapara, Joromkuria and Kothalguri villages, which are located near the Chandubi Lake area. The communities within these villages are mostly dependent on

agriculture, piggery, fishing, promotion of eco-tourism etc. Along with the pandemic, the

recent outbreaks of diseases within the poultry and piggery sectors has adversely impacted on the living conditions of the villagers. With the anchoring support of the 175 BN CRPF, Rani and in a congenial environment created through music as a psycho-social tool, the SDP has completed its third drive, with a total reach-out to around 830 households till date. Another relief drive is planned for 1 May 2020 among the families who are engaged in brick kilns of North Guwahati.