Latest advisory on feeding the birds and animals during covid-19 lockdown period

NET News Desk

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has issued directions, in an order dated 21.04.2020, regarding the feeding of the birds and animals during COVID-19 lockdown period. The Animal Welfare Board of India has also released a circular, dated 25.04.2020, stating the directions to extend its support for Human-Animal Co-existence. The directions are as follows:

During feeding of Pet or Street Animals, personal hygiene shall be maintained by all the feeders. The feeder should also identify the place and time. The pets and stray should be fed at the said restricted area only on the specified time. The area for the feed of animals preferably should be away from the public The feeder should co-operate with Local authorities implementing the Government of India/ State Government guidelines for lock down and maintaining Law & Order. Provide them the detail of individual(s) in writing to Local Police Station and your beat constable take receiving with your feeding time schedule and the same be also given to the Resident Welfare Associations(RWA) society heads. The norms of Waste Management, after feeding of animals should be followed preferably by destroying the feeding tray and newspapers, if any. The mask and gloves need to be destroyed of disinfected.

For Residents

Residents should also be made aware to notify not to litter leftover food and may be distributed in one corner where animals can eat with respect and keeping waste management in place. The staff of the local bodies will also be responsible to minimize the fear of spreading of pandemics from the stray and pet The Resident and Local Authorities are requested to co-operate with Animal feeders with full protection and respect as they are offering animals feed and are obeying their fundamental Duties as per Article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution as read below:

Article 51A(g) of the Constitution says that it shall be the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment including forests and wildlife.

It may also be noted that pets/stray animals do no spread COVID-19. Anyone who abandons or harass animals out of fear of spreading of COVID will be liable to be prosecuted under Section 11(1) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, where Police is fully entitled to take cognizance under this section as deem Several cases of cruelty have been received during the lock down period against the animals including pet animals. The animals are brutally beaten with rods/ hard objected etc. Such kind of inhuman behaviour of the people or animal owner is a punishable offence and the Police Department is requested to immediately act on the matter when reported by any person, feeder and animal welfare activists.

JBF has been working tirelessly for the stray animals during the lock down period, raising public awareness and community engagement readiness, distributing animal food to the feeders feeding the strays and providing transportation service for rescued dogs at Guwahati. The Founder and Managing trustee of JBF (INDIA) TRUST, Dr. SashankaSekhar Dutta says “In these testing times we must not only just think for ourselves but also for the speechless animals, who need us now more than ever.”

Press Release issued by Just Be Friends (JBF) India Trust