Maha Governor, CM condole Irrfan Khan”s demise

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of well- known actor Irrfan Khan, saying he immortalised various roles with his passionate acting.

Khan”s demise is a loss to the world of Hindi cinema, the governor said in his condolence message.

“Irrfan Khan was a talented actor who was sensitive to the concerns of society. Known for his versatility, Irrfan Khan immortalised various roles in films and television serials with his passionate acting,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condoled Khan”s death, saying he was a hard-working and multifaceted artist whose journey from the Indian cinema to Hollywood was a inspiration to budding actors.

“He has been snatched away despite putting up a valiant fight against the rare form of cancer,” he said, adding that Khan accepted the reality of his diagnosis and faced the treatment bravely.

“He was not only a hardworking and multifaceted artist, but also a fine personality,” Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the actors death has come as a big shock to the Indian film industry.

Khan was a powerful actor, sensible person and a fighter, he said.

He was definitely a great actor. Various roles he played (in films) are testimony of how versatile an actor he was. He had shown the fighting spirit in him by defeating a disease like cancer. But the sudden news of his demise has given immense pain to innumerable film lovers like me. My heartfelt condolences, Pawar said in a statement.

Khan, 54, lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, a statement from his family said.