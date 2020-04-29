Manila Pradhan: The International Indian Face from Sikkim

Chirasmrita Devi

Till few months back, nobody knew this girl from Namchi Sikkim, but now she is known as MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. Yes! We are talking about Manila Pradhan who became the first girl from Northeast to win this title. Let’s explore her journey.

Before hitting the ramp and becoming the ‘supermodel’, Manila completed her graduation in Pharmacy at Sikkim’s Himalayan Pharmacy Institute. However, she knew that she was meant for something more… something BIG! Initially, her biggest challenge was convincing her parents and overcoming the depression caused by the taunting remarks of her relatives. After completing these two ‘Herculean’ tasks, Manila finally moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting & theatre. Towards the end of last year, she auditioned for MTV Supermodel of the Year and the rest is history!

In the show, Manila started off like any other contestant. She too had a baggage of failures and discrimination like previous contestants from the Northeast. For e.g. in the second season of the show (when it was known as India’s Next Top Model) we saw Jantee Hazarika from Assam who faced discrimination because of her dark complexion. Do you remember Eva Aario?-the tattoo girl from Assam who was in the third season of the show? She too was rejected multiple times in her modelling career because she had 12 tattoos in her body. Unfortunately, none of the previous contestants from Northeast, including Rajashree Sinha from Manipur (who was seen in the second season along with Jantee), could win the title.

Hence, there were lot of speculations on social media platforms that history will be repeated and that a face from ‘Northeast’ would not become the face of a ‘supermodel’ on a national platform.

However, history didn’t repeat this time as Manila shrugged off the doubts with her charisma and emerged as the ultimate winner giving out the perfect example of ‘slow & steady wins the race!’

Despite not being a professional model, Manila gave an impressive first impression in the show in front of the judges on the panel. The panel included the evergreen hunk Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, VJ Anusha and Ujjwala Raut. They all believed that Manila has an ‘international face’ which is going to take her a long way.

Right from posing while hanging in mid- air to walking on an underwater ramp, Manila performed some daring and adventurous tasks during the show and yet managed to look elegant in her photoshoots. Gradually, she bloomed like a glam flower and stunned the judges with her performance.

One of the ground breaking point for Manila was when during a challenge in the show, she had to make a no make-up black & white video and tell a ‘story’ of her life.

Manila chose to tell the story of ‘racial discrimination’ she faced during her modelling journey due to her ‘northeastern’ looks.

Most of the time she was rejected in auditions with a feedback like ‘you don’t look Indian enough!” “They said they couldn’t connect with me as I lacked that ‘Indianness’ in my face”, says Manila in the video.

Manila took the platform of the National TV to tell the story that most of the people from Northeast India wants to shout out: I am an Indian!

“It was a wonderful moment for me. I was at cloud nine. Everything was like a dream and I was like ‘somebody please pinch me’ to make me believe that I am the ultimate winner of this battle that we all have been fighting for”, says the 24 year old Manila explaining her winning moment.

As a message to to the people Manila said, “When you want to follow your dreams, just follow your heart. Don’t care about the people say and always have faith in you. Dreams will definitely come true!”

Manila will be walking for a prominent designer at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Fest 2020. Don’t forget to check out Manila on the Livon Serum bottles!