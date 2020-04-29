Chirasmrita Devi

Whether you are reading a newspaper or a magazine, or may be just scrolling down your social media feed; one thing that is definitely going to make you stop scrolling or at least make you look at it is- Cartoon.

Cartoons are one of the most effective means of communications. Over the years, it has become one of the prominent features of newspapers, magazines and now the digital media. Because people have no time nowadays. If something needs to be communicated to them, it has to be short, crisp and striking. Cartoons possess all these qualities.

Keeping these points in mind, illustrator from Assam, Priyanka Gogoi, has made an artistic attempt to promote the Assamese culture, its colloquial language as well as to spread awareness with her art illustrations.

Currently settled in Pune, Priyanka hails from an Assamese family where her mother was an A-Grade radio artist at Dibrugarh Radio Station during the 1980s and father was an FIDE ranked chess player. Both wanted their daughter to continue their respective legacies. She, however, failed at both and found solace in drawing Disney cartoons. Years later when she was in 7th standard, Priyanka passed out of the local art school with highest marks beating a sore 27 year old ‘dada’ who was quite upset with the results.

That was also the time when Priyanka recieved her first job offer at another local art school which was turned down by her mother because of her age limitation.

Art took a halt for Priyanka as she got busy with studies. After finishing her schooling from St. Mary’s School, Guwahati, Priyanka took up science at Cotton College. Later she enrolled at a law school in Bangalore. Once her law course was completed, Priyanka started working as an in-house counsel for Himalaya Herbals and Sun Pharmaceuticals. Somewhere down the line, she tied the knot as well.

But for how long can an artist be kept away from art?

In 2014, Priyanka took a break from work and started experimenting with various mediums she liked. She wanted to know what possibly could be her own style. She started putting her art on social media encouraged by her spouse and friends.

After recieving a positive response she continued posting. After a lot of ‘IF’s and BUTs’ Priyanka finally decided to choose art over law. She starter the Facebook page and instagram handle titled ‘Phophopho World’ where she shares her creations. However, her knowledge in law didn’t go in vain. It helped her in expressing some of the situations like NRC, CAA debate or the UAPA, under which Akhil Gogoi was arrested, in her illustrations.

Alongside she also caters to the needs of a wide range of clients who are looking for a bit of creative twists in their projects. She creates personalised invites, corporate related artworks for her clients. Priyanka’s unique cartoons and fine art illustrations often take place in everyday settings portraying the culture, traditions, language and cuisine of Assam. Although she doesn’t restrict her art just to the state. “I pick up my topics from anywhere and everywhere, and try not to be bound by topics. So, it could be a simple Bihu greeting or it could be about climate change”, says Priyanka.

One of the striking features of Priyanka’s cartooning is how interestingly she incorporates some colloquial Assamese words and phrases, that are almost lost and are used by only the elderly people in villages, in her art. One could often find references of those words and phrases in old Assamese story books like Laxminath Bezbaruah’s ‘Burhi Aair Xadhu’. Priyanka would take up a word or phrase, provide it’s etymology and explain it with a hilarious cartoon characterization.

On asking about the story behind the interesting name ‘Phophopho World’ Priyanka said, “Well, a lot of people actually hear the word Phophopho and laugh out, understanding the word. It was a word by grandmother would

often use to describe someone who is a nincompoop or airhead or show-off. It suited me perfectly. And I create art that relates to my personal world, hence PhophophoWorld.”

Every illustrator has his/ her own process of art creation. Priyanka prefers drawing directly on Adobe Photoshop through a graphic tablet. Although she started on a Wacom, she recently switched to a XP-Pen.

Apart from portraying and promoting the culture of her state, Priyanka’s artworks also showcase social awareness as well as strong messages. On that note Priyanka adds, “for me, art entwines with what is happening in and around me. As and when I see/hear/read something that could be drawn into a cartoon, I note it down and it ends up as a cartoon (if I am pro-active enough that day). Most of the times, the only thing I consciously try not to do is present a moral science lesson through my cartoons. I try to focus on my own feelings about a topic and try to draw from that perspective.”

As a part of her future plan Priyanka wishes to merchandise some of her artworks in the future and also create a children’s book. “Hopefully, once the economy revives a bit, it would be a good time to start,” says an optimistic Priyanka amid Corona scare.

She is also in the process of creating Whatsapp stickers exclusively for Assamese- speakers.