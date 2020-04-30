3 Covid-19 patients of Mizoram recovered in Mumbai

A total of three Covid-19 patients, out of the eight linked to Mumbai’s Mizoram House, have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday.

He said seven people from Mizoram and a local employee of the Mizoram House had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier.

They included three who had gone to the western metropolis for treatment of cancer and two attendants.

A 22-year-old woman, who tested positive on April 13, has been discharged from Mumbai’s St George Hospital on April 22 while two others patients were released from the Seven Hills Hospital and the Nair Hospital on Tuesday, the minister said.

Lalthangliana said the recovered patients were put under quarantine at designated facilities.

He added that the remaining five patients are out of danger.

There is only one Covid-19 patient in Mizoram – a 50- year-old pastor, who had travel history to Amsterdam. He is undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College in the state.

According to officials of the state health department, the patient is stable and his samples were tested after every 24 hours.