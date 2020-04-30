Assamese people not immune to COVID-19: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with 10 people from Assam testing positive for COVOD-19 in New Delhi has dispelled the belief of some people that Assamese people are immune to Corona virus.

Sarma said, “On Tuesday Assam reported two cases of COVID positive, one case of a 16 year old girl. Her case surfaced almost after 36 days. This is worrisome and Deputy Commissioner of Bongaigaon has been asked to investigate in detail.”

In Assam out of the 37 patients, except one all are related to Nizamuddin Markaz, one person is dead.

Sarma said, “The Markaz happened on March 12 and almost after 36 days Bongaigaon case has come.”

Sarma said that 10 people from Assam, seven belonging to CRPF are tested positive in New Delhi. “A CRPF personnel from has passed away owing to COVID -19, a cancer patient was tested COVID positive and later he died. This is significant for this holds key to what we have saying the second wave of infection and one must remember we are still not out of danger.”

He added that this case prove that people of Assam are not immune to COVID -19. “ Some organisations had approached me seeking permission to start research on immunity of Assamese people to COVID-19, for there was notion spreading that Assamese people cannot have this disease.”

Informing that Assam government has proposed to Ministry of Civil Aviation to airlift 850 patients of Assam stranded in different places of India, he said, “ We want to bring back these people. We are also working out on how to bring back stranded people from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.”