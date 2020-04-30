Freedom fighter, Gandhian Hema Bharali dies

Freedom fighter and Gandhian Hema Bharali, known for her efforts to uplift the condition of women and empower the marginalised sections of society, died at her residence here on Wednesday morning due to old age related health issues, her close associates said.

She was 101 and a spinster.

Her last rites were performed with full state honours here.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi condoled the death of the veteran freedom fighter and said that the state has lost a leading social worker and a Gandhian.

“Her life and works will continue to be a source of inspiration for the present and upcoming generations in the state,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed his deepest condolences.

“Saddened to hear the news of noted Gandhian leader, freedom fighter and Padma Shri awardee Hem Bharali aaita’s passing away. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” he tweeted.

Born on February 19, 1919, Bharali had received the Padma Shri in 2005.

In 2006, she was awarded the National Communal Harmony Award by the National Foundation for Communal Harmony under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

She also received the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Memorial Award for National Integration from the Assam government.