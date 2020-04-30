Nagaland govt issues advisory not to hunt or consume wild meat

NET Web Desk

The government fo Nagaland today issued an advisory, urging the public not to consume wild meat especially wild boars and civet cats since there is a strong possibility of the virus- African Swine Fever, being present is such wild animals.

Earlier the state government has already imposed a ban on the import of pig from the neighbouring states in view of the outbreak of African Swine Fever in neighbouring states.

The advisory issued by the Home Department of the state, has further urged all the Deputy Commissioners to bring this to the notice of all village councils.