Tripura Plans To Start ”Neighbourhood Classes” Amid Lockdown

The Tripura government is considering to start “neighbourhood classes” of up to five students amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Wednesday.

An educator will teach a maximum of five students by maintaining social distancing, at his house or in the residence of any of his students in the neighbourhood, he said.

Nath, who attended a video conference with Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday along with education ministers of other states, said Tripura is ready to start the neighbourhood classes and is waiting for the Centre’s approval.

“We are ready to start the neighbourhood classes and are waiting for instructions from the MHRD. We have told the teachers about the initiative and have got a good response from them,” he said.

The state government is assessing the requirement of the teachers for the initiative, he said.

Meanwhile, the education department has already started virtual classes through the cable television network, Nath said, adding that the 13 channels have been broadcasting one-hour-long classes every day.

The government has also requested the Prasar Bharati to allot a two-hour slot every day for broadcasting classes, which are also being uploaded on the “Siksha Bandhu” YouTube account, he said.

Meanwhile, class 10 and 12 board examination answer sheets are being evaluated by maintaining social distancing, Nath said.

Examinations of classes 3 to 8, 9 and 11 are over and the assessment of the answer sheets are also complete, he said.

The state government has sought an additional fund of Rs 13 crore from the MHRD for providing two more eggs for every child in the mid-day meals, Nath said.

The state government has also urged the Centre to release pending funds of Rs 36 crore under the Samagra Sikha Abhiyan and Rs. 9.89 crore under the Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM), he said.

“We have also urged other state governments to allow stranded students from Tripura to return to their homes. The Tripura government will arrange transportation for them,” Nath said.