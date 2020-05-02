Assam welcomes lockdown extension, to review relaxations notified by MHA

The Assam government on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision to extend the coronavirus- induced lockdown by two more weeks from May 4, but said it will review the relaxations notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official release.

A “limited” lockdown which includes suspension of air, train and inter-state road travel will continue to remain in force for two more weeks from May 4 across the country, but some activities would be allowed after classifications of districts into ‘Red’, ‘Orange’ and ‘Green’ zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling, the government announced on Friday.

Educational institutions; all social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; hospitality services; and religious places or places of worship for public will also remain shut across the country, a central government order said and added that movement of persons by air, rail and road would be allowed for select purposes as permitted by MHA.