Imphal East district admn asks stranded migrant workers to submit details to nodal officer

The Imphal East district administration has asked stranded migrant workers, who want to return to their home state, to submit their details to the nodal officer, an official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, Rangitabali Waikhom in a statement said that migrant persons who are stranded in Imphal East district and are willing to go back to their home state should submit information about their name, home state address, present address and mobile number to the nodal officer on the phone number 87876775459.

The nodal officer after preparing a list based on state-wise will then co-ordinate with nodal officers of other states for sending the migrant workers back to their respective states, the official added.