Manipur Black rice Chak-Hao gets GI tag

Chak-Hao, scented glutinous rice popularly known as Black Rice which is cultivated in Manipur since centuries and popular to people apart from the State has got GI (Geographical Indications) registration after almost a yearlong battle for registration competing with other States of India.

GI status is an indication that identifies goods as produced from a particular area, which has special quality or reputation attributable to its geographical origin and GI branded goods possess a recall value amongst consumers. Also GIs are covered as an element of IPRs under Paris Convention for Protection of Industrial Property.

Geographical Indications Registry of Ministry of Commerce and Industries has announced in its website that the product, Chak-Hao of Manipur is registered under GI certificate number 364 which application was filled by North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC). However, the whole documentation processed was done by Manipur State Agriculture Department in collaboration with other agencies including Manipur Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium.

Talking to AIR News, Manipur Agriculture Director Ms. Laltanpuii Vanchchong said, Chak-Hao is aromatic rice cultivated in Manipur and it has got GI tag. It is genuinely originated from Manipur and some States contended in the battle. Manipur Agriculture Department with other agencies has tried best and after documenting proof, the GI certificate has been issued in favour of Manipur.

It may be mentioned that Chak-Hao is very popular not only in Manipur but also other parts of the Country. Nowadays, varieties of its products in different forms are marketed inside and outside Manipur by entrepreneurs.