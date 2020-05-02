PM Welcomes Armed Forces’ Thank You Gesture for ‘Covid-19 Warriors’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the decision of the armed forces to plan a series of events to thank doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, he said India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. “They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families,” he said.

India’s armed forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people, the prime minister said.

“Now, our forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free,” he said.

The Indian armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, play military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients on Sunday in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of people like doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

The announcement was made on Friday by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat at a press conference here.