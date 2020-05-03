Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals

Assam Health Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma Saturday urged private hospitals to set upfacilities for COVID-19 testing to meet the rising need due tothe arrival of stranded people from outside the state.

The need for testing will increase manifold afterpeople start coming to the state from outside, the ministersaid at a press conference.

Assam has six COVID-19 testing laboratories and thestate government was trying to set up a seventh at the DiphuMedical College and Hospital.

“We need more testing laboratories and have asked theprivate hospitals to set up the facilities in their labs,” hesaid.

The state government is also prepared to go for PublicPrivate Partnerships (PPPs) in this regard, he said.

Sarma said the danger of COVID-19 was still loominglarge and the state has to be prepared to deal with it.

Assam so far has tested 11,623 samples and out these,reports of 42 came in as positive. Test reports of 1,082samples are awaited.

Out of the 42 positive cases, nine are undergoingtreatment, one died and 32 have recovered.