One more person dies in wild mushroom poisoning case

One more person died on Sunday after consuming wild mushrooms at a village along the Indo- Bangla border in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills, taking the total number of deaths in the case to five, officials said.

A total of 18 persons from three families at Lamin village under Amlarem civil sub-division turned critically ill after consuming the wild mushrooms, they collected from a nearby forest.

The village headman Golden Gashnga said Armstrong Khonglah (23) died at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

Armstrong was the brother of Katdilia Khonglah (26), who died due to food poisoning incident last week.

The other deceased include Synran Khonglah (16) and Lapynshai Khonglah (28) and Morison Dhar (40).

Katdilia’s sisters Mariaba and Wanrika are still undergoing treatment at NEIGRIHMS while 7-year-old Dimah Gashnga, son of Morison is undergoing treatment in Woodland Hospital, Shillong.

The other 10 persons have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.