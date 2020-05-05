Sonowal expresses concern over African Swine Fever cases in Assam

Expressing concern over cases of African Swine Fever in Assam that has killed around 2,500 pigs, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asked the veterinary and forest departments to draw a broad roadmap to deal with the situation.

Sonowal also urged the departments to work in close synergy with the National Pig Research Centre (NPRC) to tide over the crisis hitting the piggery sector, an official release said.

He asked officials concerned to conduct ‘threat- mapping’ and undertake containment measures across the state.

The government will announce a bailout package after taking stock of the situation to save the farmers from penury, he said.

On Sunday, Veterinary Minister Atul Bora had said the disease was detected towards the end of February this year, but it started in April 2019 at a village in Xizang province of China bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the Assam government will not cull pigs immediately and look for an alternative option to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to a 2019 state census, the pig population was 21 lakh, which has increased to around 30 lakh at present, Bora had said.