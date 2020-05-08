Arunachal Pradesh CM wishes on World Red Cross Day

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has wished the people, particularly those involved in humanitarian activities across the globe on World Red Cross Day.

He said the Red Cross society also known as International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an epitome of humanitarian service being rendered to victims of violence by volunteers of its member nations.

“The seven fundamental principles recognised on this Day are impartiality, humanity, independence, neutrality, voluntary, universality, and unity. These principles actually today can be viewed as the foundation of our war against COVID19,” Khandu observed.

“On this special day while I salute and pay tributes to those in the Red Cross who sacrificed their lives serving humanity in conflict zones, I do the same to all COVID19 frontline warriors,” he added.