Assam to increase 25 percent excise duty on liquor

NET News Desk

The Assam Government on Friday decided to increase the excise duty on liquor by 25 per cent.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan today.

This came in line with several states in the country who have increased taxes on liquor as a means to generate additional revenue to meet the enhanced expenditure of the government.

Moreover, Assam excise department claimed that with this it is expected to bring additional revenue of Rs 1000 crores including VAT.

As per reports, that Assam government has already spoken to Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh governments regarding raising taxes on liquor and the three states would be doing so together to ensure fair play. The other two states are also likely to raise the taxes on liquor by 25 per cent. However, a notification in this regard is expected soon.