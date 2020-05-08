Aurangabad: 15 migrants run over by goods train

In an unfortunate turn of events, fifteen migrant workers were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad this morning, the railways said.

As per reports, the migrants were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, 157 km apart. Other four migrants survived with injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station.

“During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered.” – Ministry of Railways.

Taking cognisance of the situation, PM Narendra Modi said, “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”