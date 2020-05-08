Three areas in Guwahati declared containment zones

NET News Desk

After Guwahati reported 4 cases in a single day, three areas have been declared containment zones – B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and Chandmari Amiyo Nagar.

On Thursday four COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the city, among which one expired. The deceased was tested positive only after death.

The deceased a 16-year-old-girl is said to be the granddaughter of hospital staff at the BBCI. The girl with her family used to stay in the hospital campus.

Hence, to ensure the safety of the healthcare workers and other people who came in contact with the staff member, all services at the B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) will remain closed till May 10. The entire family of the deceased has been put under quarantine and their samples have been collected for testing.

The other positive case was reported from GMCH, who is an MD PG student and was engaged in the screening of patients for COVID-19.

The GMCH has been temporarily shut down.

The Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to inform that services in GMCH has been halted for the next few days, to trace the contacts of the student and to sanitize the entire GMCH premises.

Sarma further informed that special arrangements will be made for those patients who are already admitted in the hospital.

Besides these two other cases were reported from Chandmari and Changsari. The Changsari patient has a travel history to Siliguri.

On Thursday Assam reported four other COVID 19 positive cases from Silchar. With this total positive cases in the state stands at 53, out of which 14 are active cases and a total of 34 have been discharged. The state has reported one fatality so far.

