Visually impaired YatumEte donates face masks to poor

NET News Desk

Visually impaired YatumEte, running a small shop near public bus stand, Pasighat, donated 350 (Three hundred fifty) face masks to the East Siang district administration on Thursday through the East Siang DIPRO, Deepali Dodumto be given free to those who can’t afford to buy.

Ete had lost 100% vision years ago. He use to hear radio programs/news and when he heard that East Siang administration has made it mandatory for denizens to wear face coverings when they step outside to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he donated the masks stating that using of mask is a great idea to limit our potential exposure to the dreaded virus.

Earlier, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Pasighat led by District Youth Coordinator, Tapun Taki, organized awareness camp and distributed 450 (Four hundred fifty) masks to the daily wage earners at the Saw Mill area.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh appreciated YatumEte and all individuals and organizations for their contributions, willing to help the poor and the community at large during this unprecedented time.