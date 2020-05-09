Assam: Semester exams for engineering colleges to be held separately

NET News Desk

In an online meeting held on May 8, under the chairmanship of the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam with the officials of DTE and principals of all government engineering colleges of Assam a resolution was adopted according to which examination of semesters will be conducted from June 2020 for each semester separately.

In the meeting, it was discussed that the end semester examination of each semester will be held separately from June 2020. Pursuant to this, the students will be allowed to appear for the examination from the nearest institutions of their home. Moreover, hostels will be opened only for one semester at a time, for instance, 8th semester, students will be allowed to stay in the hostels and after completion of the 8th semester examination, the next lot of students, i.e., 6th semester students will be allowed and so on.

All the engineering colleges are requested to prepare a roadmap/model code of conduct for considering all the activities related to the semester examinations. Moreover, to review the situation the Directorate has instructed to hold online meetings frequently.

It has also been decided in the meeting that the multi stakeholder committee will be constituted for each of the engineering colleges to manage the Covid-19 disaster.