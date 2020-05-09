Indian Army and Indian Air Force conduct rescue operation at Sikkim

NET News Desk

A joint team of Indian Air Force and the Indian Army on Friday rescued six crew members of a Mi-17 military helicopter from a snow-capped mountain at an altitude of 15,500 feet in North Sikkim.

The crew members of IAF were stranded in the icy heights and made an emergency landing due to the inclement weather near Mukutang in Sikkim on Thursday.

As per reports and army, official said that the Indian Army and the IAF helicopters in tandem with troops on ground executed a daring rescue of stranded air crew from an altitude of 15,500 feet in inclement weather in Sikkim. All crew members on board are safe.

The helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang and it sustained damage in the incident, say reports.

The IAF has already ordered an investigation into the emergency landing of the Mi-17 chopper.