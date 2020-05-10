Carcass of one-horned rhino found in Kaziranga

In a recent incident, the carcass of a one-horned rhino was found in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (KNP)on Saturday evening. The carcass was dehorned and it is suspected that the rhino was killed two-three days before by poachers.

According to the reports on Saturday evening, the forest guards of the national park had detected one carcass of a rhino near Duamari Beel under Eastern Range Agoratoli of the park. When the forest guards detected the carcass of the rhino, they found that the horn was missing.

Moreover, eight rounds of an empty cartridge of AK-47 rifle was also recovered by the forest guards.

It needs to be mentioned here that it is the first poaching incident in Kaziranga National Park after 13 months.