Chowna Mein reviews COVID-19 preparedness level of Dirak checkgate

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reached Namsai on Saturday to hold an urgent meeting related to checkgate quarantine facilities management committee with MLAs and district administration of Namsai, Changlang, Lohit and Anjaw districts.

They discussed on Standard Operating Procedures on COVID 19 and reviewed the overall situation and preparations of Dirak checkgate.

Mein said that the state government is working hard round the clock to ensure that people in our state stay safe and is also intensifying its efforts to bring back all the stranded people from other states and also sending the migrants workers and those stranded in Arunachal back to their home states.

He informed that under the directive of Chief Minister, twelve checkgate quarantine facilities management committees have been formed in the state where the committees are headed by a cabinet minister with MLAs as members.

Since, Dirak is the entry point to Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw and Changlang, he has been given the responsibility to head the committee for Dirak checkgate quarantine facility, said Mein.

He said that all the MLAs from Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Namsai district are made the members of the committee to monitor the overall working of the designated entry point and the quarantine facilities available there as the stranded people at other states have started to come back to the state.

He said those returning to the state should be thoroughly checked and need to be monitored properly at quarantine centres and those who are released from quarantine centres should be asked to home quarantine as it is essential to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

He said everyone needs to work collectively to deal with COVID19 situation in the state and have to ensure we follow the mantra of 3-S, that is, Stay at Home, Social distancing & Sanitation in order to prevent the spread of the fatal disease.

With only through coordination, cooperation and proper planning we can prevent the spread and stop the entry of coronavirus in our state, said Mein.

He also spoke on the importance of maintaining proper Social Distance, wearing mask and use of sanitizer to avoid the risk of COVID-19.

Minister Food & Civil Supply Kamlung Mossang, MLA Lohit Karikho Kri, MLA Anjaw Dasanglu Pul, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori and MLA Bordumsa Samlung Mossang also spoke.

DCs and SPs from Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Namsai briefed the committee on law and order and the facilities created at Dirak Cheackgate and to receive and ferry the returning people from other states to their respective districts.