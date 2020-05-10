Five Migrant labourers killed as truck over turns

At least five migrant labourers were killed and 13 others injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Patha village on Saturday night when nearly 20 migrant labourers were going in the truck to Jhansi and Etah in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said.

Five labourers were killed and 13 others were injured after the mangoes-laden vehicle overturned, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he added.